Roku has reportedly scrapped its answer to Alexa and Siri

While Roku’s big bet on smart TV licensing is paying off, its more recent venture into developing a voice assistant seems to have sputtered. A report by the Wall Street Journal claims that Roku is “no longer developing a previously announced voice assistant,” without elaborating further.

Roku announced plans for a voice assistant in January 2018, describing it as “optimized for home entertainment,” and had planned to launch it that fall. Instead, TCL canceled a soundbar that was going to have Roku’s assistant on board, and Roku said last fall that it was delaying its assistant into 2019. The company hasn’t said anything about those plans since, and has not yet responded to a request for comment about the Journal’s report.

In any case, Roku isn’t abandoning voice control entirely. Many of its streaming players and smart TVs have voice remotes so users can search for content, play music from certain apps, and launch videos from The Roku Channel, and Roku never aspired to build an all-purpose assistant that can book calendar appointments or control microwaves. The Journal report could just mean that Roku isn’t looking to do much more than it already has or bring its voice control to smart speakers akin to Amazon’s Echo.

That would be too bad, as Google, Amazon, and Apple have all been slow to develop TV-related features for their own voice assistants, but the lack of superior voice control isn’t slowing Roku down. According to the Journal, Roku-powered TVs outsold Samsung smart TVs during the first quarter in the United States, and Roku remains the dominant streaming platform in the U.S. when you factor in standalone streaming players as well.