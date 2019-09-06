Is it ever okay to quit a bad job dramatically?

Several years ago, Sarah Johnson had a lot on her mind. Now the public relations director of FitSmallBusiness.com , she was working for a public relations agency. Her mother was dying of cancer while a hefty client roster required a great deal of travel. Her boss, who was mourning the death of her cat, began channeling more energy into finding fault with employees’ work, Johnson says.

“I had very little time with my mother left. Is this worth it to deal with this overly pedantic woman who is making my life and everybody else’s life miserable?” she wondered.

But it was the day that the sunscreen press release came back for its sixth revision that proved to be too much. “I walked into her office and told her this was BS. I guess in the back of my mind, I realized that my mom was dying, and that I didn’t need the headache anymore from this self-absorbed woman,” she says.

Johnson ticked off a litany of reasons why her supervisor was unpleasant and off-putting. She was summarily kicked out of the office and never looked back.

Take this job and . . .

“We all have a breaking point,” says career coach Emily Frank. “When things are really bad at work—they’re starting to fantasize about slashing tires and are getting a little worried that those thoughts might start to bleed into real life—that’s when it’s time to go, no matter what.”

When possible, the best way to deal with a bad job or boss is to simply give two weeks’ notice and move on. Other times, bad working conditions may call for a more extreme exit. While not everyone is going to air their grievances over the company intercom or fake being a vampire, sometimes, external conditions don’t lend themselves to leaving gracefully. And, while you never want to do something that could be dangerous or leave yourself open to liability, she says, it’s not always the worst idea to leave in an outspoken or flamboyant fashion.

Within weeks of starting her dream job, Lorrie Thomas Ross, now founder of digital marketing firm Web Marketing Therapy, realized that something was terribly wrong. Her team was miserable, and on any given day, the tenor of the office was driven by the owner’s mood. She describes the environment as “chaos.”