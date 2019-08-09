5 signs that you’re being manipulated in the workplace  

You’re nervous or dread going to work because you don’t know what to expect from your boss. Half the time, they are a wonderful person and mentor, but the other half of the time, they turn into a completely different person. You are scared to share your thoughts and ideas in a meeting for fear of retribution or backlash. You have a coworker offer to do a favor, but then they make you obligated and indebted to them. You confide in a colleague at work only to have them use it against you in a complete violation of trust.

In all these cases, you are being manipulated—and you may not even realize it. The thing is, manipulation is all about control. It is used to gain power in a situation, enabling one side to have all the advantage, while the other feels demoralized. The person controls your behaviors and decisions to get what he or she wants. The result is a toxic environment that is not only demoralizing but also derails your success.

How do we prevent that from happening? I’ve coached thousands on the topic of toxic relationships through courses and training, and I’ve learned that the first thing you need to do is recognize the signs in the first place.

Below are five signs you are being manipulated.

1. You often cry or feel depressed around this person

This is the ultimate sign that something bigger is going on. In the beginning, you may not even know it’s happening because you are constantly conceding to their demands or so-called needs, and you’re limiting your voice as you go through this. But sooner or later you’ll get beaten down. Your self-esteem drops, you lose confidence, and your overall demeanor changes.

I’ve done a tremendous amount of work with business owners for the past 15 years who have had some terrible relationship problems. The toxic relationship hampered their ability to earn money, advance their career, or assert their values. It just holds them down emotionally and ultimately ends up holding them down financially.

2. You feel obligated to the person

Obligation is a form of manipulation. It takes many shapes, including returning a favor or agreeing to do something that makes you uncomfortable. If you don’t bow to their demands, they’ll find a way to make you feel guilty, even if you have a good reason.