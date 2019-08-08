This time it’s personal!

Companies today have massive amounts of data—about their customers, about their prospects, about the types of products and services that sell well and those that don’t. And in recent years, they’ve been able to access powerful tools that let them analyze that data efficiently, producing meaningful insights that drive innovation. However, not everyone is putting these tools to work.

As a result, there’s substantial opportunity ahead for companies that use data-driven insights to deliver personalization and immersive experiences, says Kevin Pleiter, principal, advisory services and leader of Financial Services Innovation at Grant Thornton. Those efforts should be focused on what he calls “the customer of one.”

Pleiter and other industry experts shared their thoughts on what companies can do to stay ahead of the pack. Here are their five recommendations for driving growth and boosting customer loyalty.

EMBRACE INDIVIDUALITY

Dozens of businesses vie for the attention of each consumer. Those that stand out are the ones that make consumers feel uniquely known and understood. “The notion of the ‘client of one’ means that you’re not just a segment, you’re not put into a generic box that says, ‘You are married, you live in a middle-class suburb, you have 2.6 children and 1.2 pets,’ ” Pleiter says. “The customer of one treats each client as a unique individual who is recognized for his or her unique characteristics and desires, unique location, unique job, and the fact that you have two children, not 2.6; and you have 1 dog and not 1.2 pets.”

That opportunity is particularly salient within financial services, though it exists across industries as companies aim to capture consumers’ loyalties. “The winners will be the companies that give people exactly what they need,” says Kevin Baril, national managing partner, innovation, at Grant Thornton. “But first you have to understand exactly what that is and then deliver on it. To the extent you can do that, you’re going to be able to have a better form, fit, and function with your customer’s or client’s needs.”

FREE YOUR DATA

Companies can leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to deploy personalized communications to customers at relatively low cost. These tools, of course, run on data—scads of it. And while many firms already own this data, it’s often stuck in various silos across the organization. “You need to free up the data in order to deliver on the value it can potentially provide in order to deliver the hyper-personalization that the ‘customer of one’ promises,” Pleiter says. “That job may sound boring, but the companies that have cracked that nut are really propelling themselves forward.”

But cracking that nut can be tough, given the complex ways in which innovators need to combine and analyze data to deliver meaningful information, products, and services. “Data is simply a resource,” says Harikesh Nair, the Jonathan B. Lovelace professor of marketing at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. “To be successful, it must go into an algorithm that has to be trained on the data, and then it has to create an intervention with the consumer in real time—all of which requires complicated infrastructure.”