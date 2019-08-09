This YouTuber redesigned the logos of Starbucks, Coffee Bean, and Folgers—and they’re brilliant

The Starbucks logo is so iconic that it’s hard to imagine an image that could represent the brand as effectively as the mermaid . But graphic designer and YouTuber Kelly Lauren has boldly attempted to redesign the logo for the omnipresent coffee behemoth, along with the logos of two other multinational coffee companies: Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Folgers.

In a 36-minute-long YouTube video, Los Angeles-based Lauren walks through her reimagining of each of the companies’ brands, creating a new logo, icon, and color scheme for each one. She meticulously explains her design decisions, all of which aim to make the three existing coffee companies’ brands a little closer to her vision of artisanal coffee, while still preserving some elements of the previous branding.

The video is part of a series where Lauren redesigns the logos of major companies, many of which she solicits from her sizable following (she has nearly 96,000 subscribers on YouTube and 14,600 followers on Instagram). She’s also redesigned the logos for Zara, AT&T, and Chipotle, and she posts videos about her life as a designer, giving advice about graphic design, walking through DIY projects, and trying on thrift store clothes.

Here’s how she rethought the branding of coffee giants like Starbucks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Folgers.

Starbucks bids goodbye to the mermaid

First up, the big kahuna. Lauren takes a radical approach with the Starbucks logo, even though in the video she claims she doesn’t want to take it too far away from the original. “I’m going to give it a facelift, make it look a little bit younger, but stay within the same brand guide so you don’t lose brand recognition,” Lauren says.

The result, however, is very different. Lauren chooses a new typeface, called Titling Gothic, for the word mark, and replaces the “a” in Starbucks with a star. For her redesign of the mermaid, she focuses only on a single element: the woman’s crown. She combines it with a star on top to give it a more complete look. (Lauren also tried to incorporate some of the squiggles in the mermaid’s hair but ultimately decided against it.) She tweaks its classic green color to be a bit warmer and adds a complementary gold, blush, and black colors to complete her rebrand.

The logo is effective—but only just. Some might have trouble recognizing it. The current Starbucks logo is so iconic at this point and people are so accustomed to it that a change this dramatic leads to some serious griping in the comments.