The power of “cross training”—an innovative twist on corporate-college partnerships

Last spring, teams of Indiana University graduate students entered a case competition. The task: Make recommendations for turning Bloomington, Ind., into a smart city . The work included considering which emerging technologies to use for gathering and crunching critical data, and once that data was collected and analyzed, determining how it could be used to help officials more efficiently manage city services, urban planning, and community policing efforts.

Students came from IU’s Kelley School of Business; its School of Public and Environmental Affairs; and the School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering. According to Vijay Khatri, the Judith Norman Davis and Kim G. Davis professor of business analytics and the chairperson of the operations and decision technologies department at the Kelley School of Business, in this context, the groups that stood out were the ones that took an interdisciplinary approach. “The teams that had all three schools represented came up with the most thoughtful solutions,” he says. “They were able to approach the problem from three different perspectives.”

The collaborative approach to the case competition was no accident. Many of the students had been working together for several weeks as part of a new effort, the Grant Thornton Institute for Data Exploration for Risk Assessment and Management (GT-IDEA). The partnership aims to capitalize on an interdisciplinary approach to benefit both the students and the company.

Companies today are operating in an environment that’s dominated by data, where innovation isn’t relegated to the R&D department, silos are frowned upon, and employees routinely collaborate with colleagues across the business. Competitive companies need more versatile employees, and these types of interdisciplinary partnerships promoting integrated learning can help create well-rounded candidates.

“It’s like being a multi-tool athlete,” says Srikant Sastry, national managing principal, advisory services, at Grant Thornton, and an IU alumnus, who led the effort to create the GT-IDEA partnership. “The world will always need accountants. But the accountants who have some cross-training in technology and understand the business or regulatory world are becoming more valuable to companies.”

THE POWER OF PARTNERSHIPS

Partnerships between companies and universities aren’t new, though as the GT-IDEA interdisciplinary program demonstrates, they are becoming more sophisticated. For decades, companies have sent employees to executive MBA programs hosted at partner universities and leveraged academic research capabilities in engineering, medicine, computer science, and other areas, to help fuel innovation at the corporate level.

The schools benefit, too. Corporate partners provide students with valuable opportunities to investigate different industries and potential career paths and get real-world job experience. They also bring financial help, endowing departmental chairs and funding research programs. A university research lab might cost $500,000 a year to run, considering supplies, salaries for student researchers, and other costs. A corporate partner might provide a relatively small slice of that funding—say, 5% to 10%, according to Anthony Boccanfuso, president of the University-Industry Demonstration Partnership (UIDP), an organization that helps universities and industry develop stronger bonds. “But for that lab, that’s a lot of money,” he says. “Industry can be a critical part of the funding equation.”