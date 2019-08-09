Smokey Bear is 75: Look back at his legacy—and see his new life as an emoji

Fire prevention mascot Smokey Bear officially turns 75 on August 9. He’s remained a PSA fixture for seven-and-a-half decades straight, since his shirtless debut dumping water over a campfire on a campaign poster in 1944. To celebrate, he’s being given a little modern spruce up, and the voice of some celebrity friends. The organization also dove into the archives to give a look at how Smokey has evolved in the last three-quarters of a century, and you can see some of those highlights above.

In one new ad, Betty White lends her voice to an animated Smokey emoji in a new promo that implores people not to park on long grass, because hot exhaust pipes can ignite it. White is one of several celebrities that the team behind Smokey has enlisted for new spots including Stephen Colbert, Al Roker, and Jeff Foxworthy. As another part of the celebrations, after several decades away, Smokey will also appear in giant balloon form at the Macy’s Day Parade in November this year. The rationale behind the revitalization is that when everyone knows your trademark look and catchphrase (that’s “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires”), it becomes important to find new ways to keep the message fresh—and stir up some nostalgia as well.

“Smokey is this American icon that in a lot of ways is a mirror to the culture at any given time,” says Amy Gibson-Grant, a vice president and campaign director at the Ad Council, the public service announcement nonprofit that controls the bear. That includes both his look and tone, but also the medium Smokey is working in, which has evolved from posters to radio, television, and now easily sharable social media gimmicks. “He’s a modern bear, you know,” she says. “Yes, he’s 75 years old, but he’s out there thumb-typing with the rest of us.”

So far, these efforts continue to be effective: Nearly 9 out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans, but Ad Council research shows that between 2011 and 2018, the frequency of conflagrations was actually down 10% compared to the previous decade. Seeing fewer fires start is especially important during a time when climate change, extra dry conditions, and urban density can combine to create outrageously deadly fires like California’s 2018 Camp Fire.

Over the years, Smokey has survived a few close calls himself. The first major threat: Bambi. During World War II, the U.S. realized many of their firefighters were deployed overseas, leaving forests particularly vulnerable to uncontrolled burning. After a few war-themed posters (sample tagline: “Our Carelessness, Their Secret Weapon”), the country’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention program—made up of the Forest Service, the Association of State Foresters, and the Ad Council—enlisted Disney for a softer touch: Bambi saying, “Please mister, don’t be careless. Prevent forest fires.”

Disney wouldn’t license the character permanently, but the ads seemed to resonate with adults and kids, so the CFFP decided to create their own woodland character. It settled on Smokey, a black bear in his now-classic campaigner hat and dungarees. (Some initial rough drafts were pant-less—and took on a more cartoonish aesthetic.) The artist Albert Staehle created the first poster. He was succeeded by Rudy Wedelin, who honed the more classically anthropomorphic look.

“This is all hearsay, but they wanted a woodland creature that could have the ability to provide a message that can be respected but also has an approachable quality, you know, because of teddy bears and whatnot,” says Gibson-Grant. “He was the type of animal that could equally provide a message to adults and children alike.”