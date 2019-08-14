These are the most surprising apps for professional networking

You might use Hinge to look for a special someone or Fitbit to track your health goals, but have you ever thought of using the apps for career building? Platforms that are meant for social connection could also help your professional advancement, says Jeff Steen, special projects editor for FitSmallBusiness.com .

“A lot of the traditional business networking platforms are becoming saturated,” says Steen. “With LinkedIn, everyone is interested in business, and the platform crosses all industries, making it more difficult to readily connect unless you get a referral. What is missing is a niche focus.”

It’s no wonder, then, that people are finding success on other sites. FitSmallBusiness.com made a list of the most surprising social platforms you can use for business networking in 2019, which included everything from Reddit, to Goodreads, to AncestryDNA.

Why would these platforms work for business?

Platforms that are intended for social networking can bring people together around a common interest or passion, and sometimes that can tie into your professional career, says Steen.

“It’s a jumping-off point for a discussion about career opportunities,” he says. “It’s a different way to do business networking by focusing on the niche.” For example, TikTok users create content and share it in a way similar to YouTube.

“YouTube is saturated, and you can get more exposure with TikTok,” says Steen. “It’s a great opportunity for music producers to create and share content, and a sizable community has grown organically around that. The platform can offer a way to gain exposure from people in the industry—people who have sway. It’s easy for conversations to happen because there’s a specific interest or content type.”

With a dating app, like Hinge or Tinder, you’re not producing content, but there can be a natural progression in a conversation to your career. “‘What do you do?’ is usually one of the first questions you ask when getting to know someone,” says Steen. “This can overlap into professional conversations, even if no romantic interest is established.”