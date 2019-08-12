I spent a day riding a bike made entirely of old Nespresso pods

I’m on a fabulously stylish purple seven-gear bicycle, made by a Swedish startup called Vélosophy . The bike epitomizes minimalist Scandinavian design, with clean lines and sleek wheels. You would never guess that it was made from thousands of old aluminum Nespresso pods.

That said, if you take a closer look, there are a few clues that this bike was designed with a coffee addict in mind: The bell is shaped like a coffee capsule and there’s a coffee holder built into the wood basket. On a test ride around my neighborhood, I stop at my local bakery, get a cup of freshly brewed, single origin coffee to go, and take it with me on the rest of my trip. Biking caffeinated is way more fun.

This bike, cleverly called the Re:Cycle, is a special project between Vélosophy and Nespresso, and a limited quantity of them will be available on the Vélosophy website for about $1,450. Jimmy Östholm, founder and CEO of Vélosophy, was intrigued by the partnership because it allowed him to design a bicycle that would represent the possibilities of a circular economy—a world where we don’t use any new resources, but infinitely recycle the materials we already have. “I wanted to start a conversation about aluminum,” Östholm says. “I think many consumers are interested in knowing where their materials come from, but there is just less awareness about aluminum as, for example, plastic.”

While there’s growing consumer awareness around the world about how plastic is clogging up our landfills and oceans, prompting many brands to use recycled plastic and explain their sourcing to their customers, there hasn’t been as much discussion about the life cycle of aluminum.

Östholm has used recycled aluminum in his bicycles from the time he launched his company three years ago, but he says customers didn’t seem to care much about it. He’s hoping that talking about a bicycle made of coffee capsules that were once on people’s kitchen counters might be intriguing to his audience. “When I’m sourcing recycled aluminum, I don’t know what products the material used to be,” he says. “The difference now is that I know these used to be Nespresso pods, and [I] can share that with my customers.”

This isn’t the first time Nespresso has partnered with a brand to turn old pods into new products. Last year, the coffee company worked with the knife maker Victorinox to create Swiss army knives, and the French stationary brand Caran D’Ache to create a ballpoint pen. For the brands, the material offers a fun design challenge: Östholm, for instance, wanted to create a bike that offered subtle clues about its previous life. For instance, he picked the same purple as the color of the Nespresso Arpeggio capsule.

For Nespresso, these partnerships serve as an opportunity to remind customers to recycle the pods. In some cities, Nespresso capsules cannot go through the regular recycling system because they are filled with coffee grounds. The company is working with some municipalities to change this: Through its work with the New York City Department of Sanitation, for instance, New Yorkers will be able to recycle their capsules through curbside recycling programs starting in the fall.