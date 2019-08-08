Feminist sexual wellness brand Sustain just got acquired by Grove

In 2013, Jeffrey Hollander, founder of Seventh Generation, launched a new sexual wellness company called Sustain Natural with his daughter Meika Hollender, who would become CEO. In a world where condoms are largely marketed to men, they wanted to create a brand that put women first. This meant creating condoms, lube, and other products free of known toxins and also empowering women to feel comfortable buying these products. Over the past few years, Sustain has grown quickly, expanding its product line to include tampons and pads and becoming a fixture on Target shelves.

It was a good plan. Today, Sustain just got acquired by Grove Collaborative, a three-year-old e-commerce brand focused on selling natural home and personal care products. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Last year, Grove generated $104 million in revenue and says it is on track to triple that figure this year. Grove expects to triple the Sustain business over the next year as well. Both Sustain and Grove are certified B corporations.

As I’ve reported in the past, Meika Hollender, as the face of the brand, often received harassing and misogynistic messages in her efforts to advocate for women to take control of their sexual health. She’s planning to continue this activism now that Sustain is part of Grove. She will continue on at Sustain and will focus on expanding the brand’s advocacy and impact programs.