Google Maps’ AR walking directions come to iPhones and non-Pixel devices

Earlier this year Google launched a beta of an augmented reality walking directions feature called “Live View.” Live View allows users to use Google Maps and their smartphone’s camera to see real-time augmented reality overlays showing how far to walk and where to turn next to get from one place to another. However, Live View was only available on Google Pixel devices—until now, that is.

Today Google announced that Live View is now available on iPhones and a wider array of Android devices. Any Android device that supports ARCore or iPhones that support ARKit will be able to use Live View in the Google Maps app.

What’s really nice about Live View is it calls out which direction you should head next by displaying massive arrows and direction overlays on your screen. This makes navigating an unfamiliar area much, much easier the first time you’re there.

The Live View expansion is only one part of the upgrades Google announced for its Maps product today. Other features include a one-stop “Reservations” tab where you can see all your stored flights and hotel bookings, as well as a new Timeline feature that will record and save all the places you visited on your journey.