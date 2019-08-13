You asked for a raise and didn’t get one. Now what?

You’ve been working toward a raise for months and finally summoned the courage to ask your boss—only to be turned down. It’s natural to feel vulnerable, underappreciated, or even angry.

Though the rejection can sting, it’s important to remember that you’re at a critical career juncture, and the decisions you make going forward can have an impact on your long-term work satisfaction. Before you make any major moves, consider the following:

Ask for clarification

Try not to take the “no” personally. Not all salary decisions have anything to do with an employee or their abilities, so it’s important to try to figure out what the true reason is for your boss’s decision. Perhaps salary increases aren’t in the company budget. Perhaps your boss has other reasons—justified or not—for declining your request.

Ask your boss to clarify what factors were at play. If a raise isn’t possible now because of financial issues within the company, perhaps it will be possible in the next quarter. Can you revisit the salary issue then?

Reflect upon your long-term career plans

While it may seem tempting to jump ship and move on, career coach, speaker, and author Michael O’Brien says it’s best to take some time to reflect upon your long-term plans and consider the impact that not receiving a raise now will have on those future plans. O’Brien says it’s important to dig deep and do some internal work to clarify your personal value and your relationship with money to understand what is driving your long-term career goals.

If your goal is to make $100,000, ask why this is your goal. Is it for the status? Or is $100,000 the income required to support your family? “By understanding what your money is for and the values you wish to honor, you can be more thoughtful with your next move,” says O’Brien.

By knowing what your values are, you can also see greater possibilities. If you value status or influence over money, for example, perhaps a title change or added responsibilities would be a good compromise and would satisfy your craving. But if you require the funds to purchase a house, or pay down debt, you may not have the flexibility to wait for a raise and may need to start looking elsewhere soon. “When it comes to money, it’s essential to be aware of what it means to you to avoid making reactive decisions that don’t help you reach your long-term goals,” says O’Brien.