Subway is testing a Beyond Meat plant-based meatball marinara sandwich

When you’re not sure what to eat after your Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich at Dunkin’ and your Impossible Whopper lunch at Burger King, Subway has a humble suggestion: a plant-based meatball marinara sub.

The sandwich chain is hoping to cash in on the growing plant-based-meat mania and has teamed up with Beyond Meat for a vegetarian version of its classic meatball sub. The sandwich will not only be a testing ground for Subway’s new vegetarian option but will make use of Beyond Meat’s first-ever plant-based meatballs, created for the chain. Those specially made nonmeatballs will be served on Subway’s bread, drenched in marinara sauce, and coated in grated parmesan cheese, so they aren’t vegan, but they sure are filled with vegetarian protein.

A press release says they pack 24 grams of protein into a six-inch sub, the same as in an actual-meat meatball version, or about half of what the average cubicle-dwelling, couch-sitting human needs in one day. (Presumably, the rest of the RDA of protein comes from drinking Soylent in the copy room.)

The sub will be available for a limited time in 685 select locations across the United States and Canada starting in September as the chain tests out customers’ interest in adding more fake meat to their diets. However, in the announcement, Ethan Brown, the founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, noted that the meatball endeavor marks the start of a “long-term partnership” with Subway, so perhaps a vegetarian Steak & Cheese or Spicy Italian is next.