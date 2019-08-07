Your SoulCycle and Equinox memberships may inadvertently help reelect Trump

If you’re trying to decide between wearing your “Elizabeth Warren 2020” shirt or your “Science Is Real” tank top to your SoulCycle class (or your new SoulCycle at-home workout), here’s a little news you may want to know: The owner of SoulCycle and Equinox is hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in the Hamptons this weekend.

Developer Stephen Ross, chairman of Related Companies, and wife Kara Ross, a jewelry designer, who also backs Equinox Fitness Clubs, Equinox Hotels, and SoulCycle, are hosting an event that will charge interested parties $100,000 for a photo op or $250,000 to hear a roundtable discussion, according to the Washington Post. The Rosses are only half of the event, as their fundraiser follows a luncheon at the Bridgehampton estate of New York developer Joe Farrell. Guess those New York developers like to stick together.

Ross’s holdings don’t just include SoulCycle and Equinox, both of which observe pride month and give back to their communities and chosen charities like House Lives Matter, which assists marginalized sexual and gender minorities. Ross is also the owner or developer of hard-to-avoid places like the Hard Rock Stadium, Time Warner Center, Hudson Yards, Pure Yoga, and Blink Fitness.

We reached out to Equinox for comment and will update if we hear back.

As the Advocate points out, Ross is not a newcomer to the Trump fundraising pool. In the last election cycle, Ross used his estimated $7.7 billion in net worth to become one of the top 200 political donors in the country, according to transparency website Open Secrets, giving about 93% of his $452,000 in total donations to Republican political candidates and parties nationwide.

Some progressive gym rats are starting to campaign for switching memberships: