This is how to fight fake news at work in a post-trust era

Earlier this month, a video clip surfaced on Instagram of Mark Zuckerberg delivering a short, troubling speech. In it, he touched on Facebook’s foreboding power and argued that control of data means control of the future.

There was only one problem: The video wasn’t real. It was a “deepfake” otherwise known as a video depicting someone’s likeness to show something that didn’t actually happen. The Zuckerberg clip was just the latest in a string of recent deepfakes circulating online. It was created by two artists who also generated one of Kim Kardashian.

It’s getting easier by the day to produce deepfakes, as well as to share them. Earlier this year, President Trump also made headlines when he tweeted a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stammering through a news conference. Consequently, Congress recently held a hearing to discuss the threat.

This is just the latest indicator of the “post-trust era.” The term was coined by my colleague and friend Shiv Singh, who coauthored Savvy: Navigating Fake Companies, Fake Leaders and Fake News in the Post-Trust Era, with Dr. Rohini Luthra to describe our society and the ease with which we fall for fakes.

This is fueled by a perfect storm of societal, organizational, and even psychological factors. The rise of new media, social, and collaboration channels means anyone in an organization can spread information, and it’s simply become too easy for fact-checking to go out the window. With the gig economy and frontline workers now in more places than ever, a remote culture has spawned digital water-cooler conversations that run rampant online.

Perpetuating fake news even plays right into our biology as humans. Sharing feeds our desire for belonging and social validation. Who can say that getting a laugh on Slack at work, being in on work rumors, or receiving likes on a social post doesn’t feel good? In this way, employees can even be rewarded for non-truths, and the more provocative you are, the more likes, laughs, or admiration you get.

In this new landscape, businesses, too, are no longer immune to the impact of fake news. During that same Congressional hearing, Danielle Citron, professor of law at the University of Maryland, discussed how deepfakes could cause serious business issues, such as ruining a company’s IPO by depicting the CEO committing a crime. A recent study commissioned by my company, SocialChorus, revealed that preventing the spread of misinformation at work is now a top priority of the C-suite, with over half of the internal communicators surveyed stating so.