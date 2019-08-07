What will it take to break our plastic addiction?

The first step to recovery is recognizing you have a problem, so the saying goes. It’s time we face our collective problem: addiction to single-use plastic.

Plastic is so central to modern society that it’s nearly impossible to imagine life without it. Single-use plastics make daily tasks more efficient, easier, and just plain convenient. They’re also cheap. That’s why plastics are now so ubiquitous that they’re nearly invisible, their use as much a part of our everyday routines as the air we breathe.

Yet our addiction is on full display. As we’ve demanded more and more of our chosen drug, corporations have delivered. Think about your local supermarket, for instance. The Guardian surveyed five typical grocery stores and came away with this horrifying conclusion: In supermarkets, “plastic feels more plentiful than the food itself.” In every aisle, across nearly all brands, individual items can be found wrapped in plastic then placed in plastic containers, layers upon layers of disposable plastic packaging.

So what happens when we want to quit?

It turns out that merely opening our eyes to our daily habit may be the key to rehabilitation, a new survey from my company, Shelton Group, finds.

When asked what environmental issues they currently hear about the most, from news, social media, family, and friends, Americans reported that talk of plastic waste in the oceans is now on par with discussions of climate change. In fact, 80% confirm hearing about bans on single-use plastics. This new familiarity is correlated with a revelation. Americans now see plastic waste in our oceans as a bigger concern than climate change, the study found: 65% of people report feeling concerned about plastics, compared to 58% concerned about climate change. The more familiar respondents were with single-use plastics bans and the movement to offer plastic alternatives (actually seeing retailers, grocers, and restaurants make an effort to reduce plastics), the more likely they were to be concerned about plastics in the ocean.

Broadly speaking, the surge of concern over single-use plastic waste is a testament to the persuasive power of tangible, visible facts.