Reduce the Hype, and Find a Plan: How to Adopt an AI Strategy

Investment in AI is moving forward, according to a recent Gartner survey . Organizations that have initiated AI strategies reported that now they have four projects with plans to add six more apiece on average in the next 12 months. They expect to add another 15 projects within the next three years.

These businesses are highly motivated and anticipate a return on their investment. Gartner’s AI business value forecast predicts organizations will receive $1.9 trillion worth of benefit from AI this year alone. That number will grow to $2.6 trillion in 2020.

Top motivators driving AI adoption

The recent Gartner survey reveals two key areas for AI adoption: improving the customer experience (CX) and automating tasks.

Forty percent of organizations named CX their most important investment for AI tech. When used effectively, AI reduces the time it takes to respond to customers. AI-enabled technology can also generate a near-infinite number of personalized messages. Chatbots and virtual customer assistants serve external clients directly. Some organizations use AI to support internal processes, such as internal decision-making.

Twenty percent of respondents say that using AI to automate repetitive tasks is their first area of investment, but when the top three areas are counted together, task automation surpasses customer experience. Use cases vary, but in finance, for example, AI processing improved contract validation or invoice analysis. HR personnel take advantage of it to automate the screening process in recruiting or even to conduct automated first-level interviews.

But the path to AI isn’t necessarily straightforward.

Biggest challenges to overcome when adopting AI

Fifty-six percent of respondents to the Gartner survey said one of their three top hurdles is a lack of available skills.