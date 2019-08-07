Woodstock 50 is dead, but you can still celebrate hippiedom with this outdoor production of ‘Hair’

Anyone who lived through the original Woodstock or its cash-grabbing 1990s follow-ups is probably not very surprised about last week’s announcement that Woodstock 50 is officially canceled . The would-be anniversary concert was plagued by venue changes, noncommittal music acts, and endless legal drama. And, well, maybe it’s time to accept that the Woodstock brand is cursed.

But if you’re still determined to celebrate 1960s counterculture in the wake of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary this month, there is a far better way to do that. Serenbe Playhouse, a wildly inventive theater company known for its ambitious outdoor spectacles, is mounting a production of Hair, aka everyone’s favorite tribal love-rock musical. The production is set against the backdrop of a wildflower meadow outside suburban Atlanta and will feature a diverse cast of local talent.

Brian Clowdus, Serenbe’s founder, who directs the show, said the playhouse produced Hair in homage to the famous 1969 concert.

“We used Woodstock as a direct jumping-off point,” he wrote in an email. “The set is inspired from the actual Woodstock stage down to the same yellow scaffolding. All of the costumes are based off actual people and looks from Woodstock.”

Clowdus says visitors will drive into the wildflower meadow and be “transported into another time,” surrounded by hippies playing music, handing you fake joints (sorry, legal recreational weed is not yet a thing in Georgia), making protest signs, and chilling at a bus that doubles as a bar. It’s all in the spirit of Serenbe Playhouse’s immersive theatrical experiences, which recently earned it a place on Fast Company‘s list of most innovative companies.

Admittedly, the playhouse is going to have to work extra hard to outdo itself after last year’s musical Titanic, in which it rebuilt a replica of the ill-fated ship and then sank it into a lake each night. But perhaps a singing gang of naked longhairs is just the thing to do it.

If you’re interested in partying like it’s 1969, you can find all the information about Hair right here. The show runs through Sunday, August 18.