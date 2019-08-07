Facebook removed the Area 51 invasion event by ‘mistake’

Back in July, organizers posted a Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” in which, you guessed it, they want to invade the infamous U.S. military base in Nevada. Since then, more than 2 million people have pledged to go to the event, which is scheduled to take place on September 20.

Despite the laughs the world got from the Facebook event, the American military wasn’t amused. They quickly released a statement saying, “[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.” That’s basically code for “if you try this, it’s not going to end well for you.”

Yet the event continued to live on via Facebook—until this weekend, that is. As the BBC reports, the “Storm Area 51” event was removed by Facebook over the weekend. On Saturday, the event’s creator received a message saying the event broke Facebook’s community standards. However, the event returned to Facebook just a few days later with Facebook saying its removal was a “mistake.”

Mistake, or order from the aliens? We may never know. However, the event, for now, at least, is back on for September 20. Will any of the 2 million people pledging to go actually follow through? That remains to be seen.