Simulation is a Game-Changer in the Real World

More than a decade ago, a serious car crash nearly destroyed one young Australian woman’s jaw, breaking it in three places. A series of agonizing surgeries failed to reduce her unrelenting pain, and in 2017 her jaw began locking up to the point she could barely eat.

Her oral surgeon recognized that the problem was a failed bone graft. She needed a new bone created from scratch using 3D-printing technology. Craniomaxillofacial surgical device designer OMX Solutions turned to ANSYS’s engineering simulation soft- ware to measure, design, and then produce a new piece of simulated bone to be surgically implanted.

The implant surgery took less than an hour, thanks to a perfect f it, and minutes after the anesthesia wore off, the patient was able to talk pain-free. The life-changing surgery was only possible because ANSYS’s simulation technology so accurately designed and produced a replacement.

An Innovation Driver

ANSYS is a simulation technology pioneer. Founded nearly 50 years ago, ANSYS established and commercialized the industry of creating a computerized version of a real-life process. These precise simulations are used by some of the most cutting-edge companies around the world to bring design concepts to market faster and at lower cost.

While the company has its origins in the nuclear industry, today ANSYS is an industry leader that applies engineering simulation software in the aerospace and automotive industries, as well as health care, industrial oil pumps, smartphones, and other

consumer product categories. With more than 750 PhDs on staff, ANSYS has the expertise to help companies overcome their most difficult design challenges.