Dirt.com transforms how the 1% really live into entertainment

Headlines may tell us that the richest 5% of Americans own two-thirds of the country’s wealth, but it’s difficult to fathom what that inequality gap actually means in real terms. Can the lives of billionaires really be so different from ours?

To answer that question, just read about their appetite for real estate. Consider the recent transactions of WhatsApp cofounders Jan Koum and Brian Acton, who hit the startup lottery back in 2014 when they sold their popular messaging service with just a wisp of a business model to Facebook for $22 billion.

“Over the last four years, Koum has paid $57 million in five separate transactions to assemble a monumentally scaled Atherton [California] compound. All five of the houses he acquired have either been razed entirely and replaced with all-new structures, or radically reimagined. Permits show he has spent an additional $20 million-plus for the site’s multiple new structures, including at least two separate mansions and a state-of-the-art, two-level detached garage that appears to span well over 10,000 square feet—in fact, the garage alone dwarfs some of the neighboring Atherton homes.”

Meanwhile, about four miles down the road in Palo Alto:

“Acton has spent the past five years, and a total of $86.25 million on seven modest Palo Alto houses all located on the same block. Aside from one case, all seven of the transactions were inked quietly off-market. The properties were never publicly listed for sale. To put the sale into context, fashioning multi-parcel residential compounds is hardly foreign behavior to billionaires in general or even billionaires in Palo Alto—Zuckerberg, Page and Powell Jobs have also purchased some of their neighbors’ homes. But Acton’s case stands out as an anomaly. With several of these properties, it appears he may have paid double, or even triple, their actual market value. And the total price point—nearly $90 million for the land alone—easily exceeds the amount paid by any of his fellow local billionaires.”

These details come from Penske Media’s newly launched Dirt.com, a site that sets out to do for the 1%’s real estate transactions what TMZ did for the celebrity airport intercept. A sort of gossipy MTV Cribs for the internet era, Dirt gives readers a peek into the homes—and by extension, the personal lives and bank accounts, of the uber-rich. The tone is pitched just so, making it unclear if Dirt reveres the wealth of those they cover (after all, Penske also runs the generally positive Hollywood trades Variety and Deadline.com), or it may be trying to expose the vast gulf between how most Americans live and the lifestyles of the mega wealthy.

In other words, Dirt.com’s playful cattiness works as both aspirational lifestyle fodder and eat-the-rich schadenfreude.

Either way, it’s 100x more fun than driving around a swank neighborhood to gawk at the houses.

Yolanda the Real Estate Yenta

Self-professed “expensive real estate nerd” James McClain, Dirt.com’s cofounder, fell into this quirky corner of entertainment news while attending USC and developing a hobby of sending leads to the Wall Street Journal, L.A. Times, and a blog called the Real Estalker, which was run by his now cofounder Mark David. Frustrated when some of his tips were not published, McClain decided to start his own tongue-in-cheek blog, adopting a pen name given to him by David. And so, “Yolanda Yakketyak the RealEstate Yenta,” a “kind and gentle lass who would love nothing more than to pet flowers and sniff puppies all day” but instead writes about high-end home sales in Los Angeles, was born.