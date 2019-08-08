Dealing with the death of a colleague in the workplace

Though I wasn’t late for my job as an assistant at the University of Southern California, it seemed the sluggish building elevator was going to change my status from slightly early to paycheck-docking-ly late. After close to 10 minutes, I trudged up the stairs, grumbling under my breath. Some kids were probably holding the elevator door for their classmates. It was only as I walked into the studio suite that I grasped the grim reality.

It’s been years, but I still remember seeing the neighboring department head lying on the floor, paramedics on top of him, around him, trying to pound the breath back into his lifeless body. It was a shock, and not just because you don’t expect to see paramedics in your office. The man, a former movie studio executive, was older but remarkably fit and full of energy. He didn’t seem like a candidate for a massive coronary.

I remember making a hasty exit. Worried bystanders were being shooed out of the hallways to give the paramedics room to leave. Someone was, as it turned out, holding the elevator doors open.

After the paramedics had taken him away, I remember how teachers and students gathered in the office, talking in hushed voices, eyes wide. I wondered why my own boss was so distraught, unable to stop crying for hours. Later, word circulated that, despite exhaustive efforts, the department head had died. This news resulted in a mix of reactions: students worried about their studies, colleagues in tears, others glassy-eyed and seemingly lost. What was consistent was the sense that no one knew the right way to move forward.

Fortunately, death in the workplace is rare. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, 5,147 workers died on the job in 2017. That may sound like a lot, but it’s only 3.5 deaths per 100,000 workers (and one in five of those deaths was in construction).

“It’s incredibly shocking and graphic if the person died in the workplace, but mostly it’s someone who died at home of a heart attack or had an accident over the weekend,” says Jeff Gorter, clinical director at behavioral health company R3 Continuum, adding that about half of the 1,500 “crisis events” his company responds to each month are for the unexpected death of an employee. “The shock for employees is to come into the office and be given the news.”