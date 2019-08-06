Disney blames ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ and ‘Stuber’ for earnings miss, will kill new ideas in response

If you love movies and are one of those people who rushed to the theater to see Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, or even Booksmart or Midsommar, someone who cherishes original storytelling and laments the rest of this summer’s roster of hits—Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, and The Lion King—well, I have bad news. Your choices are only going to be narrowing.

The Walt Disney Company announced its earnings after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, missing estimates. Revenue was up a very healthy 33%, but investors expected it to generate $21.47 billion in the quarter, and it only made $20.25 billion. The first culprit fingered by CEO Bob Iger: The 21st Century Fox studio Disney acquired back in March.

Iger started his remarks on today’s earnings call for investors by noting that Disney has generated $8 billion in 2019 global box office, a record, and that the company has five months to go, with Maleficient: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2, and the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker still to come. As he noted, the company has five of the top six movies of the year and four with more than $1 billion in global box office, with Toy Story 4 also on the cusp of joining the three-comma club.

And Fox? One has to scroll all the way down to No. 15 to find its most successful summer release, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and then even further to No. 25 to find its other offering, the action-comedy Stuber.

In other words, oof!

Iger made clear that this will not be happening on his watch, which in theory is good news for investors but terrible news for people who want to be surprised at the movies.

Although he cautioned that it might take a couple of years, Iger stated that the executives responsible for shepherding Disney films—namely, turning animated hits into live-action remakes—will be “redefining” the Fox studio’s strategy and bringing their “discipline and high standard” to an “all-new slate.”