‘And here we are again.’ How late-night hosts addressed the latest mass shootings

“And here we are again,” James Corden said last night at the top of the first episode of the Late Late Show following the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. It was the first thing Corden said during the episode, but not the first thing viewers heard him say. Before addressing the latest mass shootings in America on-air, Corden ran a montage of all the other times he’s had to do the same, all the other times he’s been forced to comment on what was once unspeakable but has now devolved into almost a commonplace part of American life.

James Corden reflects on the El Paso & Dayton tragedies. pic.twitter.com/0anCabnh1G — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) August 6, 2019

There have been 1,601 mass shootings in this country since British expat Corden’s show began in March 2015, and in the montage he looks devastated during each one he addresses. But he also looks increasingly resigned to the task. He has adapted to the hell of routine tragedy, and the seeming impossibility of all that devastation and outrage leading to any kind of change. Like the rest of us, he appears bereft of any illusions that this time might be the last time.

This resignation raises the question What do you say after you admit there’s nothing left to say?

“Until we really confront this issue, and our politicians have the moral courage to face the gun epidemic,” Corden says later in his address to the audience, “the only thing that’s going to change is the location of the next mass shooting and the number of casualties.”

The other late-night hosts appear similarly worn down by the latest mass shootings, which took place in alarming proximity to one another. Here’s how they each handled the moment.

Seth Meyers

Meyers opens up by addressing not just the urgent need for gun control but also the white-supremacy motive in the case of the El Paso shooter. His tone is dead-serious and joke-free, but then he quickly segues into one of his signature “A Closer Look” segments to focus on how media and politicians have reacted to the mass shootings. Commenting on the trend of Republican politicians blaming these shootings on violent video games, Meyers says, “If video games are so influential, they should make one about Congress called ‘Fucking Do Something.'” Although the curse word here is bleeped out, it serves as a minor tribute to Beto O’Rourke and Tim Ryan’s expletive-laced commentaries since the shootings, which Meyers clearly admires. He compared their passionate reactions against the often volatile Trump’s hostage-style teleprompter reading, and the comparison does the president no favors. Elsewhere, Meyers smartly digs up footage of a post-Parkland Trump rightly mocking politicians admitting they are held in sway by the gun lobby . . . and then continuing not to do anything about it as people slowly stopped talking about Parkland. It’s a smart, if depressing, reminder that the American people have been as motivated to do something as they are right this moment, but government inaction has reliably failed.