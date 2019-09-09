advertisement
The most innovative North American design of 2019

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Best Design North America category.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

Winner

[Photo: courtesy The Weather Channel]

The Weather Channel’s immersive mixed-reality experiences
The Weather Channel

Finalists

[Photo: courtesy For Days]

For Days closed-loop ecosystem
For Days

[Image: courtesy Autodesk Inc]

Gamma: Space Exploration Lander
Autodesk, NASA JPL

[Photo: courtesy Google]

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Google

[Photo: courtesy ZFG Architects]

Google Spruce Goose
ZGF Architects

[Photo: courtesy WayB]

Pico car seat
WayB

[Photo: courtesy Diller Scofidio + Renfro]

The Shed
Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Rockwell Group

[Photo: courtesy Sasaki]

Tecnológico de Monterrey New Main Library
Sasaki

Honorable Mentions

[Image: courtesy Walmart]

Cashi
Walmart

[Photo: courtesy Chobani]

Chobani visual identity
Chobani

[Photo: courtesy Samsung]

Galaxy Fold
Samsung

[Photo: courtesy Google]

Google Home Hub
Google

[Photo: courtesy NewDealDesign]

Helm personal server
NewDealDesign

[Photo: courtesy Uber]

Jump e-bike update
Uber

[Photo: courtesy Islyn Studio]

Kindbody
Islyn Studio

[Photo: courtesy Mailchimp]

Mailchimp rebrand
Mailchimp, Collins

[Photo: courtesy Enlisted Design]

Orro switch
Enlisted Design

[Photo: Bruce Damonte/courtesy IwamotoScott Architecture]

Pinterest HQ2
IwamotoScott Architecture, Brereton Architects, UrbanWorks

[Image: courtesy Planned Parenthood]

Roo
Planned Parenthood, Work & Co

[Photo: courtesy FedEx]

SameDay Bot
FedEx, Deka Research & Development Corp., IA Collaborative

[Photo: courtesy Mark Cavagnero Associates]

SFO Consolidated Administration Campus
Mark Cavagnero Associates

[Photo: courtesy Tommy Hilfiger]

Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive
Tommy Hilfiger

[Photo: courtesy Tupperware Brands]

Tupperware PONDS
Tupperware Brands, Techshot, NASA

[Photo: courtesy Wheel Pad L3C]

Wheel Pad L3C
Wheel Pad L3C

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

