2019’s most innovative designs in the Asia-Pacific region

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Best Design Asia-Pacific category.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

Winner

[Photo: Takumi Ota/courtesy Nendo]

Kojimachi terrace
Nendo

Finalists

[Photo: courtesy ThoughtFull]
Airbow Framer
ThoughtFull, Global Force IP Limited

[Photo: ChewIt]
ChewIt
Pablo Gallego, Denys Matthies, Suranga Nanayakkara, University of Auckland

[Photo: Akihiro Yoshida/Nendo]

Denqul
Nendo, Sugita Ace

[Image: courtesy Spark]

Kupu
Spark, Te Aka Māori Dictionary, Google

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Akihiro Yoshida/Nendo]

Air Lids
Nendo, Daikin

[Photo: Iwan Baan/courtesy Mecanoo]

National Kaohsiung Centre for the Arts
Mecanoo

[Photo: Takumi Ota/courtesy Nendo]

Prime News for Fuji Television
Nendo

[Photo: Wu Qingshan/courtesy OPEN Architecture]

Tank Shanghai
Open Architecture

[Photo: Up]

Up digital bank
Up

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

