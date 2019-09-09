2019’s most innovative designs in the Asia-Pacific region

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.
Winner
Kojimachi terrace
Nendo
Finalists
Airbow Framer
ThoughtFull, Global Force IP Limited
ChewIt
Pablo Gallego, Denys Matthies, Suranga Nanayakkara, University of Auckland
Denqul
Nendo, Sugita Ace
Kupu
Spark, Te Aka Māori Dictionary, Google
Honorable Mentions
Air Lids
Nendo, Daikin
National Kaohsiung Centre for the Arts
Mecanoo
Prime News for Fuji Television
Nendo
Tank Shanghai
Open Architecture