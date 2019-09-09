advertisement
The best UX design of 2019

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the UX category.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

Winner

[Photo: CupClub]
CupClub
CupClub

Finalists

[Image: Adobe]
Adobe XD voice design and prototyping
Adobe

[Photo: courtesy NewDealDesign]
Adomi home control system
NewDealDesign

[Photo: Airstream]
Airstream Smart Classic
Airstream

[Image: Code and Theory]
CO—by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Code and Theory

[Image: The Wall Street Journal]
Elevated Discourse
The Wall Street Journal

[Image: courtesy Fjord]
LooC
Fjord, Accenture Interactive, LooC GmbH

[Image: Mimica]
Mimica Touch
Mimica

[Photo: Nuance Communications]
New innovations in Dragon Drive platform
Nuance Communications Automotive

[Image: N26]
N26
N26

[Photo: Postmates]
Postmates Serve
NewDealDesign, Postmates X

[Photo: Disney]
Read Along With Disney for Google Home
Disney Publishing, Google, Teague

[Image: Universal Standard]
See It in Your Size
Universal Standard

[Photo: Ikea]
Symfonisk lamp/speaker
Ikea, Sonos

[Image: Jigsaw]
Tune
Jigsaw

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: courtesy Gensler]
AKC Museum of the Dog
Gensler

[Photo: PepsiCo]
Beyond the Bottle
PepsiCo

[Photo: courtesy NewDealDesign]
Caavo Control Center
NewDealDesign, Caavo

[Photo: NHL]
Coaching Insights App
NHL, SAP

[Photo: Compass]
Compass
Aruliden

[Image: UXReactor]
Digital Service Experience
Tekion, UXReactor

[Image: AT&T]
DirecTV Now on Magic Leap
AT&T

[Image: Capital One]
Eno
Capital One

[Photo: FitBit]
Fitbit Inspire
Fitbit

[Photo: Form Labs]
Formlabs 3D-printing ecosystem
Formlabs

[Photo: Ikea]
Fyrtur blinds
Ikea

[Photo: Harman]
Harman-Samsung QLED Auto
Harman, Samsung

[Image: IBM]
IBM Digital App Builder
IBM

[Image: New York Public Library]
Insta Novels
New York Public Library, Mother

[Photo: Jetblack]
Jetblack
Jetblack

[Photo: Logitech]
Logitech Capture
Logitech

[Photo: Mirror]
Mirror
Mirror

[Image: Upstatement]
The On Being Project website
Upstatement, The On Being Project

[Image: courtesy Parkside]
RideAmigos commute tracker
Parkside, RideAmigos

[Photo: FedEx]
SameDay Bot
FedEx, Deka Research & Development Corp., IA Collaborative

[Photo: Brightloom]
Spotlight Pickup System
Brightloom, formerly Eatsa

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

