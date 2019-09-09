The best UX design of 2019

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.
Winner
CupClub
CupClub
Finalists
Adobe XD voice design and prototyping
Adobe
Adomi home control system
NewDealDesign
Airstream Smart Classic
Airstream
CO—by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Code and Theory
Elevated Discourse
The Wall Street Journal
LooC
Fjord, Accenture Interactive, LooC GmbH
Mimica Touch
Mimica
New innovations in Dragon Drive platform
Nuance Communications Automotive
N26
N26
Postmates Serve
NewDealDesign, Postmates X
Read Along With Disney for Google Home
Disney Publishing, Google, Teague
See It in Your Size
Universal Standard
Symfonisk lamp/speaker
Ikea, Sonos
Tune
Jigsaw
Honorable Mentions
AKC Museum of the Dog
Gensler
Hydration Platform
PepsiCo
Caavo Control Center
NewDealDesign, Caavo
Coaching Insights App
NHL, SAP
Compass
Aruliden
Digital Service Experience
Tekion, UXReactor, Vinay Draksharam
DirecTV Now on Magic Leap
AT&T
Eno
Capital One
Fitbit Inspire
Fitbit
Formlabs 3D-printing ecosystem
Formlabs
Fyrtur blinds
Ikea
Harman-Samsung QLED Auto
Harman, Samsung
Insta Novels
New York Public Library, Mother
Jetblack
Jetblack
Logitech Capture
Logitech
Mirror
Mirror
The On Being Project website
Upstatement, The On Being Project
RideAmigos commute tracker
Parkside, RideAmigos
SameDay Bot
FedEx, Deka Research & Development Corp., IA Collaborative
Spotlight Pickup System
Brightloom, formerly Eatsa
Textio Flow
Textio
TicToc by Bloomberg
Bloomberg