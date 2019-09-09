advertisement
The 9 most timeless designs of the past 25 years

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Timeless Design category.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

Winner

[Photo: Nike]

Nike Air
Nike

Finalists

[Photo: Alessi]

Anna G. corkscrew
Alessandro Mendini for Alessi

[Photo: Bugaboo]

Bugaboo Cameleon 3 Plus
Bugaboo

[Photo: courtesy Fentress Architects]

Denver International Airport passenger terminal complex
Fentress Architects

[Photo: Rimowa]

Rimowa Original Cabin silver suitcase
Rimowa

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Volvo]

E.V.A. Initiative
Volvo

[Photo: Heath Ceramics]

Heath Coupe dinnerware line
Heath Ceramics

[Photo: Timbuk2]

Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag
Timbuk2

[Photo: Arc’teryx]

WaterTight zipper
Arcteryx

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

