The best student design of 2019

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.
Winner
RED: Residue Enabled Design
Kevin Rouff, Luis Paco Bockelmann, Guillermo Whittembury, Joris Olde Rikkert, Imperial College London
Finalists
After Ancient Sunlight
Charlotte McCurdy
ChewIt
Pablo Gallego, Denys Matthies, Suranga Nanayakkara, University of Auckland
Donor Space
Akansha Aggarawal, Umea Institute of Design, Sweden
FairGlitter
Cher Bong, Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design
Honorable Mentions
AmbienBeat
Kyung Yun Choi, Hiroshi Ishii, MIT
Dublab online radio station
Zeke Wattles, Brad Bartlett, ArtCenter College of Design
Muss-Bits
Benjamin Petry, Juan Pablo Forero Cortés, Suranga Nanayakkara, University of Auckland
Pulp Nonfiction: LowCost Touch Tracking for Paper
Yang Zhang, Chris Harrison, Carnegie Mellon University
Sum Waste
Garrett Benisch, Pratt Institute
Swiv toothbrush
Jenna Borges, Victoria Fishman, Kevin Paroda, University of Pennsylvania