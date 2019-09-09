advertisement
The best student design of 2019

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Students category.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: courtesy RED Project]

RED: Residue Enabled Design
Kevin Rouff, Luis Paco Bockelmann, Guillermo Whittembury, Joris Olde Rikkert, Imperial College London

Finalists

[Photo: courtesy Charlotte McCurdy Research]

After Ancient Sunlight
Charlotte McCurdy

[Photo: courtesy University of Auckland]

ChewIt
Pablo Gallego, Denys Matthies, Suranga Nanayakkara, University of Auckland

[Photo: courtesy Umea Institute of Design]

Donor Space
Akansha Aggarawal, Umea Institute of Design, Sweden

[Photo: courtesy Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design]

FairGlitter
Cher Bong, Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: courtesy Massachusetts Institute of Technology]

AmbienBeat
Kyung Yun Choi, Hiroshi Ishii, MIT

[Image: courtesy Art Center College of Design]

Dublab online radio station
Zeke Wattles, Brad Bartlett, ArtCenter College of Design

[Photo: courtesy University of Auckland]

Muss-Bits
Benjamin Petry, Juan Pablo Forero Cortés, Suranga Nanayakkara, University of Auckland

[Photo: courtesy Carnegie Mellon University]

Pulp Nonfiction: LowCost Touch Tracking for Paper
Yang Zhang, Chris Harrison, Carnegie Mellon University

[Photo: courtesy The Pratt Institute]

Sum Waste
Garrett Benisch, Pratt Institute

[Photo: courtesy The University of Pennsylvania]

Swiv toothbrush
Jenna Borges, Victoria Fishman, Kevin Paroda, University of Pennsylvania

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

