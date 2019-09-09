advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The most innovative architecture and urban design of 2019

See all honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Spaces, Places, and Cities category.

The most innovative architecture and urban design of 2019
By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Photo: courtesy Weiss/Manfredi]

Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park
SWA/Balsley, Weiss/Manfredi

Finalists

[Photo: courtesy Studio Gang]

40 Tenth Avenue
Studio Gang

[Photo: courtesy Better Place Forests]

Better Place Forests
Better Place Forests, Fletcher Studio, Openscope Studio

[Photo: Michael Grimm/courtesy Snøhetta]

Calgary Central Library
Snøhetta, Dialog

[Photo: Rasmus Hjortsho/courtesy Bjarke Ingels Group]

Copenhill
Bjarke Ingels Group

[Photo: courtesy ZGF Architects]

Google Spruce Goose
ZGF Architects

advertisement
[Photo: courtesy Safdie Architects]

Jewel Changi Airport
Safdie Architects

[Photo: Srirath Somsawat/courtesy Büro Ole Scheeren Group]

MahaNakhon
Büro Ole Scheeren Group

[Photo: courtesy Ross Barney Architects]

McDonald’s Chicago Flagship
Ross Barney Architects

[Photo: courtesy Diller Scofidio + Renfro]

The Shed
Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Rockwell Group

[Photo: Studio Roosegaarde]

Space Waste Lab
Studio Roosegaarde

[Photo: Rasmus Hjortshoj/courtesy COBE]

Tingbjerg Library and Culture House
COBE

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: courtesy Gh3]

Borden Park natural swimming pool
Gh3

[Photo: courtesy MIT Senseable City Lab]

City Scanner
MIT Senseable City Lab

[Photo: courtesy James Corner Field Operations]

Domino Park
James Corner Field Operations, Two Trees Management

[Photo: courtesy City Fabrick]

Gumbiner Park
City Fabrick, City of Long Beach

[Photo: courtesy Anmahian Winton Architects]

The ICA Watershed
Anmahian Winton Architects

[Photo: courtesy Fuseproject]

LivingHomes YB1
Fuseproject

advertisement
[Photo: courtesy Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects]

MLK1101 Supportive Housing
Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

[Photo: Boerje Mueller/courtesy Oppenheim Architecture]

Muttenz Water Purification Plant
Oppenheim Architecture

[Photo: Iwan Baan/courtesy Mecanoo]

National Kaohsiung Centre for the Arts
Mecanoo

[Photo: courtesy Allied Works Architecture]

National Veterans Memorial and Museum
Allied Works Architecture

[Photo: courtesy SmithGroup]

Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center
SmithGroup, Taylor Design

[Photo: courtesy Joe Doucet x Partners]

Rely protective public seating
Joe Doucet x Partners

advertisement
[Photo: courtesy Open Architecture]

Tank Shanghai
Open Architecture

[Photo: courtesy Sasaki]

Tecnológico de Monterrey New Main Library
Sasaki

[Photo: courtesy Rockwell Group]

Tia Clinic
Rockwell Group

[Photo: courtesy Green Hammer]

Tillamook Row zero-energy community
Green Hammer, BCMC Properties

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life