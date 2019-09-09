The year’s best design for social good

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.
Winner
The Water Box
501CThree, Trinity Baptist Church
Finalists
Atitlan Project
West Elm, Meso Goods, Roar + Rabbit, Pintando el Cambio Association
Center for Public Integrity website
Upstatement
Fashion for Good experience
Local Projects
Open Homes
Airbnb
Safe Place app
Ustwo, Rädda Barnen
Safer Inside
Glide Foundation, Safer Inside, Tenderloin Health Improvement Partnership
School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA)
Gensler
Selfless Pins
Publicis Sapient
Since Parkland
Upstatement, The Trace, Miami Herald
TrailGuard AI antipoaching system
Resolve
Honorable Mentions
Accessibility Mat
GTB Brazil, Code Studio, Byzsys
Antibias
Beyond
CupClub
CupClub
DesignforHealth
USAID, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dalberg Design
The Design of Everyday Men
Deloitte Canada, Deloitte Global, Doblin Canada
Do Black credit card
Mastercard, Doconomy
Eaton HK
Avroko
The Human Account
Dalberg Design
Judgment Call, an Ethics Game
Microsoft
New Beginnings homeless transition village
University of Arkansas, the Marshall Group of
NWA, WER Architects/ Planners
Perigives
Perigives
Plastic-free aisle and Plastic Free Trust Mark
Made Thought, a Plastic Planet
Privacy Label
Clever°Franke
Roo
Planned Parenthood, Work & Co
Settle In by the International Rescue Committee
ISL
Sonnenglas Mini
Sonnenglas GmbH
Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive
Tommy Hilfiger
YPI Early Head Start Center
DSH Architecture