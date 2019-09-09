advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The year’s best design for social good

See all honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Social Good category.

The year’s best design for social good
By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Photo: 501CThree]

The Water Box
501CThree, Trinity Baptist Church

Finalists

[Photo: West Elm]
Atitlan Project
West Elm, Meso Goods, Roar + Rabbit, Pintando el Cambio Association

[Image: Upstatement]

Center for Public Integrity website
Upstatement

[Photo: Local Projects]

Fashion for Good experience
Local Projects

[Image: Airbnb]

Open Homes
Airbnb

[Image: Ustwo]
Safe Place app
Ustwo, Rädda Barnen

advertisement

[Photo: Glide Foundation]
Safer Inside
Glide Foundation, Safer Inside, Tenderloin Health Improvement Partnership

[Photo: Gensler]
School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA)
Gensler

[Image: Publicis Sapient]
Selfless Pins
Publicis Sapient

[Image: Upstatement]

Since Parkland
Upstatement, The Trace, Miami Herald

[Photo: Resolve]

TrailGuard AI antipoaching system
Resolve

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: GTB Brazil]

Accessibility Mat
GTB Brazil, Code Studio, Byzsys

advertisement

[Image: Beyond]
Antibias
Beyond

[Photo: CupClub]

CupClub
CupClub

[Image: USAID]

DesignforHealth
USAID, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dalberg Design

[Photo: Deloitte Canada]
The Design of Everyday Men
Deloitte Canada, Deloitte Global, Doblin Canada

[Photo: Doconomy]

Do Black credit card
Mastercard, Doconomy

[Photo: Avroko]

Eaton HK
Avroko

advertisement
[Image: Dalberg Design]

The Human Account
Dalberg Design

[Photo: Microsoft]

Judgment Call, an Ethics Game
Microsoft, Mira Lane, Oscar Murillo

[Photo: University of Arkansas Community Design Center]

New Beginnings homeless transition village
University of Arkansas, the Marshall Group of
NWA, WER Architects/ Planners

[Photo: Perigives]

Perigives
Perigives

[Photo: Made Thought]

Plastic-free aisle and Plastic Free Trust Mark
Made Thought, a Plastic Planet

[Photo: Clever°Franke]

Privacy Label
Clever°Franke

advertisement
[Image: Work & Co]

Roo
Planned Parenthood, Work & Co

[Photo: ISL]
Settle In by the International Rescue Committee
ISL

[Photo: Sonnenglas GmbH]

Sonnenglas Mini
Sonnenglas GmbH

[Photo: Tommy Hilfiger]

Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive
Tommy Hilfiger

[Photo: DSH Architecture]
YPI Early Head Start Center
DSH Architecture

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life