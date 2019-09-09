Beyond the pop-up: These are the best retail environments of 2019

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.
Winner
Nike House of Innovation—NYC and Shanghai
Nike
Finalists
Cadillac House in Shanghai
Gensler
G2G recycling system
The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel, Nan Fung Group
Intelligent Retail Lab
Walmart
Reclaiming Unused Space in Cities
Spacious
Silver Oak Alexander Valley
Silver Oak Cellars, Piechota Architecture
Honorable Mentions
Away Terminal A
Invisible North, Away Travel
Claus Porto New York
Tacklebox Architecture
Creator restaurants
Creator
The Drug Store
Iris Nova
Heart + Paw
Heart + Paw
Rent the Runway West Coast Flagship
Rent the Runway
Rimowa x Ginza Store
Labvert
Samarasa Center—branding and retail environment design
O&H Brand Design
Schoolhouse Retail Store in the Detective Building
Schoolhouse
Shinola Hotel
Gachot, Kraemer Design Group