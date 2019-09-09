advertisement
Beyond the pop-up: These are the best retail environments of 2019

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Retail Environments category.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

Winner

[Photo: Nike]

Nike House of Innovation—NYC and Shanghai
Nike

Finalists

[Photo: Gensler]

Cadillac House in Shanghai
Gensler

[Photo: The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel]

G2G recycling system
The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel, Nan Fung Group

[Photo: Walmart]

Intelligent Retail Lab
Walmart

[Photo: Spacious]

Reclaiming Unused Space in Cities
Spacious

[Photo: Silver Oak]

Silver Oak Alexander Valley
Silver Oak Cellars, Piechota Architecture

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Away]

Away Terminal A
Invisible North, Away Travel

[Photo: Tacklebox Architecture]

Claus Porto New York
Tacklebox Architecture

[Photo: Creator]

Creator restaurants
Creator

[Photo: Iris Nova]

The Drug Store
Iris Nova

[Photo: Heart + Paw]

Heart + Paw
Heart + Paw

[Photo: Rent the Runway]

Rent the Runway West Coast Flagship
Rent the Runway

[Photo: Labvert]

Rimowa x Ginza Store
Labvert

[Photo: O&H Brand Design]

Samarasa Center—branding and retail environment design
O&H Brand Design

[Photo: Schoolhouse]

Schoolhouse Retail Store in the Detective Building
Schoolhouse

[Photo: Shinola]

Shinola Hotel
Gachot, Kraemer Design Group

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

