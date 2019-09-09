advertisement
The best product design of 2019

See the winner and finalists of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Products category.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

Winner

[Photo: Microsoft]

Xbox Adaptive Controller
Microsoft

Finalists

[Photo: Blueland]

Blueland
Blueland

[Photo: UNStudio]

The Coolest White
UNStudio, Monopol Colors

[Photo: Ammunition]

Deep Sentinel
Ammunition

[Photo: Nendo]

Denqul
Nendo, Sugita Ace

[Photo: Fiskars]

DIY home decor tools
Fiskars

[Photo: Adidas]

Futurecraft Loop
Adidas

[Photo: Samsung]

Galaxy Fold
Samsung

[Photo: Google]

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Google

[Photo: NewDealDesign]

Helm personal server
NewDealDesign

[Photo: IBM]

IBM Q
IBM, Map Project Office, Universal Design Studio, Goppian

[Photo: Kodak]

Kodak Smile
Branch Creative

[Photo: Target]

Made by Design organization line
Target

[Photo: Logitech]

MX Vertical
Logitech

[Photo: Facebook]

Oculus Quest
Facebook

[Photo: Fuseproject]

Ori
Fuseproject

[Photo: Enlisted Design]

Orro switch
Enlisted Design

[Photo: WayB]

Pico car seat
WayB

[Photo: Ikea]

Symfonisk lamp/speaker
Ikea, Sonos

[Photo: Smart Design]

Trophy Haul landing nets
Smart Design, Frabill

See all of the honorable mentions in Products here.

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

