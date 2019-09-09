advertisement
The future of transportation is here. See the top mobility designs of 2019

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Mobility category.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

Winner

[Image: Bridgeable]

Fast Forward: The Plan to Modernize New York City Transit
Bridgeable, MTA New York City Transit

Finalists

[Image: Coord]

Coord Toolkit
Coord

[Photo: NASA]

Gamma: Space Exploration Lander
Autodesk, NASA JPL

[Photo: Uber]

Jump e-bike update
Uber

[Photo: May Mobility]

Little Roady Project
May Mobility

[Photo: NewDealDesign]

Postmates Serve
NewDealDesign, Postmates X

[Photo: Google]

Waymo One
Waymo

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Airstream]

Airstream Smart Classic
Airstream

[Photo: Tomorrow Lab]

Citi Bike Steel Angel Key
Tomorrow Lab

[Image: Parkside]

RideAmigos commute tracker
Parkside, RideAmigos

[Image: Lyft]

Rider app redesign
Lyft

[Image: PeopleForBikes]

Ride Spot
PeopleForBikes

[Photo: Rivian]

Rivian R1T and R1S
Rivian

[Photo: FedEx]
SameDay Bot
FedEx, Deka Research & Development Corp., IA Collaborative

[Photo: Tarform]

Tarform motorcycle
Tarform

[Image: TransLoc]

TransLoc equitable transportation technology
TransLoc

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

