The future of transportation is here. See the top mobility designs of 2019

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.
Winner
Fast Forward: The Plan to Modernize New York City Transit
Bridgeable, MTA New York City Transit
Finalists
Coord Toolkit
Coord
Gamma: Space Exploration Lander
Autodesk, NASA JPL
Jump e-bike update
Uber
Little Roady Project
May Mobility
Postmates Serve
NewDealDesign, Postmates X
Waymo One
Waymo
Honorable Mentions
Airstream Smart Classic
Airstream
Citi Bike Steel Angel Key
Tomorrow Lab
RideAmigos commute tracker
Parkside, RideAmigos
Rider app redesign
Lyft
Ride Spot
PeopleForBikes
Rivian R1T and R1S
Rivian
SameDay Bot
FedEx, Deka Research & Development Corp., IA Collaborative
Tarform motorcycle
Tarform