advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The year’s most innovative designs in health and wellness

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Health category.

The year’s most innovative designs in health and wellness
By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Photo: EIR Healthcare]
MedModular
EIR Healthcare

Finalists

[Photo: Draper]

Immunotherapy bioprocessing device
Draper, Sprout Studios

[Photo: CAN Mobilities Inc.]

Can Go
Can Mobilities, Studio 20 Design

[Photo: Samsung]

Galaxy Watch Active
Samsung

[Photo: Islyn Studio]

Kindbody
Islyn Studio

[Photo: Herbst Produkt]

Pattern
Pattern, Herbst Produkt

advertisement
[Photo: Work & Co]

Roo
Planned Parenthood, Work & Co

[Photo: Edera Safety]

Rotational Spine Protection system
Adamsfour, Edera Safety, Autodesk

[Photo: Wahoo Fitness]

Wahoo Indoor Cycling Ecosystem
Wahoo Fitness

[Photo: Wheel Pad L3C]

Wheel Pad
Wheel Pad L3C

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: EpiBone]

3D-fabricated body parts
EpiBone

[Photo: Evolved by Nature]

Activated Silk
Evolved by Nature

advertisement
[Photo: Level Design SF]

AliveCor KardiaMobile Generation 2
Level Design SF

[Photo: Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness]

Deaf 911
Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness

[Photo: Fuseproject]

ElliQ
Fuseproject

[Photo: Blamey Saunders Hears]
Facett
Blamey Saunders Hears

[Photo: Fitbit]

Fitbit Charge 3
Fitbit

[Photo: Plume Labs]

Flow
Plume Labs

advertisement
[Photo: DDPstudio]

Hannes prosthetic hand
DDPstudio, INAIL, The Italian Institute of Technology

[Photo: Fjord]

LooC
Fjord, Accenture Interactive, LooC GmbH

[Photo: Mirror]

Mirror
Mirror

[Photo: Fuseproject]

My Skin Track UV
L’Oréal, Fuseproject

[Photo: Carol Cone On Purpose]

My Special Aflac Duck
Carol Cone On Purpose, Sproutel

[Photo: Nanobébé]

Nanobébé breast milk bottle
Nanobébé

advertisement
[Photo: Ustwo]

Safe Place
Ustwo, Rädda Barnen

[Image: Area 23]
See Sound
Area 23, an FCB Health Network Company

[Image: Headspace]

Sleep by Headspace
Headspace

[Photo: Whipsaw]

Tonal strength training system
Whipsaw

[Image: Vivibot]

Vivibot
Hopelab

[Photo: Vicis]
Zero1 Youth Helmet
Vicis

advertisement

 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life