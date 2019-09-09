advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The best graphic design of 2019

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Graphic Design category.

The best graphic design of 2019
By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Image: Applied Design Works]
Atkinson Hyperlegible
Braille Institute, Applied Design Works

Finalists

[Image: Upstatement]

Center for Public Integrity website
Upstatement

[Photo: Chobani]

Chobani visual identity
Chobani

[Photo: Original Champions of Design]

Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal monographs
Original Champions of Design, Aperture Foundation

[Image: Monotype]

Helvetica Now
Monotype

[Image: Mother]

Insta Novels
New York Public Library, Mother

advertisement
[Image: Mailchimp]

Mailchimp rebrand
Mailchimp, Collins

[Photo: Original Champions of Design]

Memphis River Parks Partnership graphic design
Original Champions of Design

[Photo: Clever°Franke]

Weather Chart
Clever°Franke

Honorable Mentions

[Image: The Mill]

AICP title sequence
The Mill

[Photos: Aruliden]

Backdrop branding
Aruliden

[Image: Marcas com Sal]
Beleaf brand design
Marcas com Sal

advertisement
[Image: Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya]

Beyond Curie in Augmented Reality
Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya

[Image: Siegel+Gale]

CVS Health brand identity
Siegel+Gale

[Photo: Jones Knowles Ritchie]

Dunkin’ brand identity
Jones Knowles Ritchie

[Image: Gucci]

Gucci Zumi
Gucci, Zero12, AQuest

[Image: Branch Creative]

Hims packaging
Branch Creative, Partner & Spade, Gin Lane

[Image: IBM]

IBM Think
IBM

advertisement
[Photo: McDonald’s]

McDonald’s design system
Turner Duckworth: London, San Francisco, New York

[Photo: Made Thought]

Plastic-free aisle and Plastic Free Trust Mark
Made Thought, a Plastic Planet

[Photo: courtesy Bruce Mau Design]
Pride Toronto visual identity
Bruce Mau Design

[Image: Rothco]

Soar brand identity
Rothco, Accenture Interactive

[Image: Firebelly Design]

Unstoppable by Planned Parenthood
Firebelly Design

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life