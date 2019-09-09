The most innovative fashion and beauty designs of 2019

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.
Winner
Futurecraft Loop
Adidas
Finalists
3X1 | Joe Doucet jeans
Joe Doucet x Partners, 3×1
Dyson Airwrap styler
Dyson
Fashion for Good experience
Local Projects
Graphene jacket
Vollebak
Personalized shopping recommendations
Pinterest
The Plant Shoe
Native Shoes
Resurrecting the Sublime
Ginkgo Bioworks
See It in Your Size
Universal Standard
Tmblr 2.0
Super Heroic
Honorable Mentions
Facewear
O2O2
For Days closed-loop ecosystem
For Days
Henry Rose
Henry Rose
HiBAR
Persuasion Arts & Sciences
Mylo Driver Bag
Bolt Threads
PUP x Amtrak Bag Collection
People for Urban Progress
Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive
Tommy Hilfiger
Tread by Everlane
Everlane
Tree Topper with SweetFoam
Allbirds
Unfortunately, Ready to Wear
Milk Agency
Utility Jumpsuit
Tilit NYC