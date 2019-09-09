advertisement
The most innovative fashion and beauty designs of 2019

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Fashion and Beauty category.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

Winner

[Photo: Adidas]

Futurecraft Loop
Adidas

Finalists

[Photo: courtesy Joe Doucet]
3X1 | Joe Doucet jeans
Joe Doucet x Partners, 3×1

[Photo: Dyson]

Dyson Airwrap styler
Dyson

[Photo: courtesy Local Projects]

Fashion for Good experience
Local Projects

[Photo: courtesy Vollebak]

Graphene jacket
Vollebak

[Image: courtesy Pinterest]

Personalized shopping recommendations
Pinterest

[Photo: Native Shoes]

The Plant Shoe
Native Shoes

[Photo: Ginkgo Bioworks]

Resurrecting the Sublime
Ginkgo Bioworks

[Image: Universal Standard]

See It in Your Size
Universal Standard

[Photo: Super Heroic]

Tmblr 2.0
Super Heroic

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: O2O2]

Facewear
O2O2

[Image: For Days]

For Days closed-loop ecosystem
For Days

[Photo: courtesy Henry Rose]

Henry Rose
Henry Rose

[Photo: Persuasion Arts & Sciences]

HiBAR
Persuasion Arts & Sciences

[Photo: Bolt Threads]

Mylo Driver Bag
Bolt Threads

[Photo: courtesy PUP]

PUP x Amtrak Bag Collection
People for Urban Progress

[Photo: courtesy Tommy Hilfiger]

Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive
Tommy Hilfiger

[Photo: Everlane]

Tread by Everlane
Everlane

[Photo: Allbirds]

Tree Topper with SweetFoam
Allbirds

[Photo: courtesy Milk Agency]

Unfortunately, Ready to Wear
Milk Agency

[Photo: Tilit NYC]

Utility Jumpsuit
Tilit NYC

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

