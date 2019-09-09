advertisement
The best educational design of 2019

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Learning category.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Winner

[Image: Kupu]

Kupu
Spark, Te Aka Māori Dictionary, Google

Finalists

[Photo: courtesy SHoP Architects]

Benchmark School Innovation Lab
SHoP Architects

[Photo: courtesy Fuseproject]
De Youngsters Studio
Fuseproject

[Photo: courtesy Lycs Architecture]

Hangzhou Haishu School
Lycs Architecture

[Photo: Formafantasma]

Ore Streams
Formafantasma

[Photo: Lovevery]

The Play Kits
Lovevery

[Photo: Lego]

Spike Prime
Lego Education

Honorable Mentions

[Image: Google]

Be Internet Awesome
Google Brand Studio, North Kingdom

[Photo: Michael Grimm/courtesy Snøhetta]
Calgary Central Library
Snøhetta, Dialog

[Photo: Modular Robotics]

Cubelets Curiosity Set
Modular Robotics

[Photo: Modular Robotics]

Dot Dot Bot
SAP

[Image: Mother]
Insta Novels
New York Public Library, Mother

[Photo: courtesy Gensler]

Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Gensler

[Photo: courtesy CannonDesign]

Rockford Public Schools
CannonDesign

[Photo: courtesy Max Borges Agency]

RVR
Sphero

[Photo: courtesy Finger Food Studios]

Sphero Edu
Finger Food Studios

[Photo: Time Timer]

Time Timer Max
Time Timer

[Image: Dotdash]
Verywell
Dotdash

[Photo: courtesy CannonDesign]

York University Second Student Centre
CannonDesign

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

