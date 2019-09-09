advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The best experimental designs of 2019

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Experimental category.

The best experimental designs of 2019
By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Photo: courtesy Charlotte McCurdy]

After Ancient Sunlight
Charlotte McCurdy

Finalists

[Photo: courtesy New Story]

3D-printed community
New Story, Icon

[Image: MIT-IBM]

AI Portraits
Mauro Martino, Northeastern University, Luca Stornaiuolo, Polytechnic of Milan

[Photo: courtesy ChewIt]

ChewIt
Pablo Gallego, Denys Matthies, Suranga Nanayakkara, University of Auckland

[Image: Autodesk]

Gamma: Space Exploration Lander
Autodesk, NASA JPL

[Photo: Formafantasma]

Ore Streams
Formafantasma

advertisement
[Photo: Ginkgo Bioworks]

Resurrecting the Sublime
Ginkgo Bioworks

[Photo: Matter Design]

Walking Assembly
Matter Design, Cemex Global R&D

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Radical Norms]

100% Chair
Radical Norms

[Photo: MIT]

Active Textile Tailoring
MIT Self-Assembly Lab, Ministry of Supply

[Photo: Parsons School of Design]

Argus
Harpreet Sareen, Parsons School of Design, Pattie
Maes, MIT Media Lab

[Photo: Bear & Co.]

Bear & Co.
Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design

advertisement
[Photo: courtesy Carlo Ratti Associati]

The Circular Garden
Carlo Ratti Associati

[Photo: courtesy Conifera]

Conifera
COS, Mamou-Mani Ltd. Architects

[Photo: Magic UX]

Magic UX
Special Projects

[Photo: Onformative]

Meandering River
Onformative

[Photos: courtesy Carnegie Mellon University]

Morphlour
Morphing Matter Lab, Carnegie Mellon University

[Photo: courtesy Native Shoes]

Rapid Liquid Printing
Native Shoes, MIT Self-Assembly Lab, Emily Carr University of Art and Design

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life