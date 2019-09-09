The best experimental designs of 2019

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.
Winner
After Ancient Sunlight
Charlotte McCurdy
Finalists
3D-printed community
New Story, Icon
AI Portraits
Mauro Martino, Northeastern University, Luca Stornaiuolo, Polytechnic of Milan
ChewIt
Pablo Gallego, Denys Matthies, Suranga Nanayakkara, University of Auckland
Gamma: Space Exploration Lander
Autodesk, NASA JPL
Ore Streams
Formafantasma
Resurrecting the Sublime
Ginkgo Bioworks
Walking Assembly
Matter Design, Cemex Global R&D
Honorable Mentions
100% Chair
Radical Norms
Active Textile Tailoring
MIT Self-Assembly Lab, Ministry of Supply
Argus
Harpreet Sareen, Parsons School of Design, Pattie
Maes, MIT Media Lab
Bear & Co.
Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design
The Circular Garden
Carlo Ratti Associati
Conifera
COS, Mamou-Mani Ltd. Architects
Magic UX
Special Projects
Meandering River
Onformative
Morphlour
Morphing Matter Lab, Carnegie Mellon University
Rapid Liquid Printing
Native Shoes, MIT Self-Assembly Lab, Emily Carr University of Art and Design