The 41 most innovative designs of 2019

See all the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the General Excellence category.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

Winner

[Photo: Planned Parenthood]

Roo
Planned Parenthood, Work & Co

Finalists

[Photo: Gh3]

Borden Park natural swimming pool
Gh3

[Photo: Bugaboo]

Bugaboo Turtle by Nuna
Bugaboo

[Photo: courtesy Steven Holl Architects]

Crinkle Concrete
Steven Holl Architects

[Photo: Nendo]

Denqul
Nendo, Sugita Ace

[Photo: Bridgeable]

Fast Forward: The Plan to Modernize New York City Transit
Bridgeable, MTA New York City Transit

[Photo: Monotype]

Helvetica Now
Monotype

[Photo: IBM]

IBM Q
IBM, Map Project Office, Universal Design Studio, Goppian

[Photo: Safdie Architects]

Jewel Changi Airport
Safdie Architects

[Photo: TerraCycle]

Loop
TerraCycle

[Photo: Target]

Made by Design organization line
Target

[Photo: Nike]

Nike Adapt BB
Nike

[Photo: Formafantasma]

Ore Streams
Formafantasma

[Photo: courtesy Diller Scofidio + Renfro]

The Shed
Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Rockwell Group

[Photo: Snøhetta]

Under
Snøhetta

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Charlotte McCurdy]

After Ancient Sunlight
Charlotte McCurdy

[Image: courtesy Walmart]

Cashi
Walmart

[Photo: courtesy University of Auckland]

ChewIt
Pablo Gallego, Denys Matthies, Suranga Nanayakkara, University of Auckland

[Photo: Haworth]

Digital knits
Haworth

[Photo: Mastercard]

Do Black credit card
Mastercard, Doconomy

[Photo: Dyson]

Dyson Airwrap styler
Dyson

[Photo: Capital One]

Eno
Capital One

[Photo: Adidas]

Futurecraft Loop
Adidas

[Photo: courtesy Google]

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Google

[Photo: Sun Lee/Vollebak]

Graphene jacket
Vollebak

[Photo: courtesy Steven Holl Architects]

Hunters Point Community Library
Steven Holl Architects

[Photo: IBM]

IBM Design
IBM

[Photo: Stanford d.school]

I Love Algorithms
Stanford d.school

[Photo: Ammunition]

June Oven 2.0
Ammunition

[Photo: EIR Healthcare]

MedModular
EIR Healthcare

[Photo: The Original Champions of Design]

Memphis River Parks Partnership graphic design
Original Champions of Design

[Photo: MIT]

MIT website redesign
Upstatement

[Photo: courtesy Allied Works Architecture]

National Veterans Memorial and Museum
Allied Works Architecture

[Photo: Oculus]

Oculus Quest
Facebook

[Photo: WayB]

Pico car seat
WayB

[Photo: courtesy Lovevery]

The Play Kits
Lovevery

[Photo: Postmates]

Postmates Serve
NewDealDesign, Postmates X

[Photo: Oxo]

Precision scale with timer
Oxo

[Image: Since Parkland]

Since Parkland
Upstatement, The Trace, Miami Herald

[Photo: Ikea]

Symfonisk lamp/speaker
Ikea, Sonos

[Photo: Super Heroic]

Tmblr 2.0
Super Heroic

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

