The 41 most innovative designs of 2019

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.
Winner
Roo
Planned Parenthood, Work & Co
Finalists
Borden Park natural swimming pool
Gh3
Bugaboo Turtle by Nuna
Bugaboo
Crinkle Concrete
Steven Holl Architects
Denqul
Nendo, Sugita Ace
Fast Forward: The Plan to Modernize New York City Transit
Bridgeable, MTA New York City Transit
Helvetica Now
Monotype
IBM Q
IBM, Map Project Office, Universal Design Studio, Goppian
Jewel Changi Airport
Safdie Architects
Loop
TerraCycle
Made by Design organization line
Target
Nike Adapt BB
Nike
Ore Streams
Formafantasma
The Shed
Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Rockwell Group
Under
Snøhetta
Honorable Mentions
After Ancient Sunlight
Charlotte McCurdy
Cashi
Walmart
ChewIt
Pablo Gallego, Denys Matthies, Suranga Nanayakkara, University of Auckland
Digital knits
Haworth
Do Black credit card
Mastercard, Doconomy
Dyson Airwrap styler
Dyson
Eno
Capital One
Futurecraft Loop
Adidas
Graphene jacket
Vollebak
Hunters Point Community Library
Steven Holl Architects
IBM Design
IBM
I Love Algorithms
Stanford d.school
June Oven 2.0
Ammunition
MedModular
EIR Healthcare
Memphis River Parks Partnership graphic design
Original Champions of Design
MIT website redesign
Upstatement
National Veterans Memorial and Museum
Allied Works Architecture
Oculus Quest
Facebook
Pico car seat
WayB
The Play Kits
Lovevery
Postmates Serve
NewDealDesign, Postmates X
Precision scale with timer
Oxo
Since Parkland
Upstatement, The Trace, Miami Herald
Symfonisk lamp/speaker
Ikea, Sonos
Tmblr 2.0
Super Heroic