advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The 30 most important design companies of 2019

See the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Design Company of the Year category.

The 30 most important design companies of 2019
By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Photo: Nike]

Nike
Nike

Finalists

[Photo: Enlisted Design]

Enlisted Design
Enlisted Design

[Photo: Fuseproject]

Fuseproject
Fuseproject

[Photo: Heath Ceramics]

Health Ceramics
Heath Ceramics

[Photo: Ikea]

Ikea
Ikea

[Photo: courtesy Joe Doucet x Partners]

Joe Doucet x Partners
Joe Doucet x Partners

advertisement
[Photo: Microsoft]

Microsoft
Microsoft

[Photo: Nendo]

Nendo
Nendo

[Photo: NewDealDesign]

NewDealDesign
NewDealDesign

[Photo: Original Champions of Design]

Original Champions of Design
Original Champions of Design

[Photo: Target]

Target
Target

[Image: Upstatement]

Upstatement
Upstatement

advertisement
[Image: Work & Co]

Work & Co
Work & Co

Honorable Mentions

[Image: Adobe]

Adobe
Adobe

[Photo: Branch Creative]

Branch Creative
Branch Creative

[Photo: courtesy CannonDesign]

CannonDesign
CannonDesign

[Photo: Carnegie Mellon University]

Carnegie Mellon University
Carnegie Mellon University

[Photo: Chobani]

Chobani
Chobani

advertisement
[Photo: Gensler]

Gensler
Gensler

[Photo: Google]

Google
Google

[Photo: IBM]

IBM
IBM

[Photo: Logitech]

Logitech
Logitech

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
MIT
MIT

[Photo: Native Shoes]

Native Shoes
Native Shoes

advertisement
[Photo: Oxo]

Oxo
Oxo

[Image: Pinterest]

Pinterest
Pinterest

[Photo: Samsung]

Samsung
Samsung

[Photo: Tupperware Brands]

Tupperware
Tupperware

[Image: Ustwo]

Ustwo
Ustwo

[Photo: Walmart]

Walmart
Walmart

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life