These are the best-designed apps and games of 2019

See the honorees of the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards in the Apps and Games category.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here, and read more coverage of the winning designs here.

Winner

[Image: Mother]

Insta Novels
New York Public Library, Mother

Finalists

[Image: NHL]
Coaching Insights App
NHL, SAP

[Image: PayIt]

iKan
PayIt, state of Kansas

[Photo: Nike]

Nike App at Retail
Nike

[Image: Adobe]

Project Gemini
Adobe

[Image: Planned Parenthood]

Roo
Planned Parenthood, Work & Co

[Image: Toca Boca]

Toca Life: World
Toca Boca

Honorable Mentions

[Image: Africa]

History Blocks
Africa

[Image: Jetblack]

Jetblack
Jetblack

[Image: Kupu]

Kupu
Spark, Te Aka Māori Dictionary, Google

[Image: Fjord]

LooC
Fjord, Accenture Interactive, LooC GmbH

[Image: ustwo]

Moon
ustwo

[Image: Nike]

Nike Fit
Nike

[Image: Headspace]
Sleep by Headspace
Headspace

[Image: Unfold]

Unfold
Unfold

[Image: Hopelab]
Vivibot
Hopelab

