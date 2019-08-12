Fostering Innovation by Empowering the Modern Workforce

Today, new products from software providers are rarely “new”—they’re often an iteration of an existing design based on legacy code or the result of an acquisition. So, when the management team at Kronos established an off-site startup with 25 employees, the team was given 12 months to accomplish a single goal: Put the company, as it was known, “out of business” by designing an entirely new product that would revolutionize the workforce management industry.

It worked. The team returned with the concept for Workforce Dimensions, the first cloud-native, mobile-native, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered workforce management suite.

Kronos operates as an employee engagement testing lab, constantly improving its own corporate culture to recruit talent capable of developing products that help organizations thrive in the future of work. With 35,000 customers and 40 million daily users, Kronos employees—called “Kronites”—go to extraordinary lengths to revolutionize the way organizations manage and maintain their workforces.

Building a culture that dares to fail

Kronos has certainly proven it knows how to engage its own workforce, earning “best place to work” awards in every market in which it operates as well as a spot on Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators list. Its 5% annual attrition rate among high performers is also industry-leading and less than half the 13.3% attrition rate TechRepublic cites for software developers.

Trust and transparency, starting at the top of the organization, is a key component. “Our mission to innovate everywhere means it’s okay to try and fail,” says Kronos President Christopher Todd. And he would know. A few years ago, Todd had to admit to his boss, CEO Aron Ain, that he had made a big mistake and didn’t know what to do about it. Instead of being fired, he worked closely with Ain and his team on a solution.

Given responsibility, resources, and permission to fail, Kronites are not afraid to take calculated risks in pursuit of big new ideas. “We encourage creativity and openness to trying new things,” Todd says. A big part of fostering a culture of innovation is embracing failure, he explains, “but when we do fail, we fail fast.”