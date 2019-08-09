Having trouble delegating? These 3 questions can help

To be an effective leader, you also have to be an effective delegator—but that can be easier said than done. People often complain about being overloaded, yet they’re hesitant to delegate, says Dana Brownlee, author of The Unwritten Rules of Managing Up and founder of Professionalism Matters , a corporate training firm.

“Fundamentally, it’s a loss of control,” she says. “We like it the way we like it, and we like having control over how things are done. Sometimes, we don’t have enough trust in the other person, and delegating can cause anxiety and worry.”

Sometimes people also fail to delegate because it takes more time coaching someone than it does to do the task yourself. “It’s like teaching someone to fish versus giving them a fish,” says Brownlee. “You will spend more time on the front end, but the time invested in the other person will save you time in the long-term.”

Reasons aside, delegating is important. To make it easier, Brownlee tells leaders to ask three questions to ensure that they’re communicating clearly and to help them become more comfortable about letting go:

1. What is your understanding of the task?

Delegating can be like playing a game of telephone, says Brownlee. One person whispers a sentence to another, who whispers it to the next person, and so on, with the final person repeating the sentence out loud. It’s rarely what the first person said.

“You can say something, but it’s not always what the other person hears,” she says. “Asking this question ensures that what you intend for someone to do is what they understand they need to do.”

Repeating information is standard operating procedure in mission critical jobs. “An air traffic controller gives a pilot instructions, and the pilot has to repeat it back to ensure they got it correctly,” she says. “You can use the same thing in the workplace.”