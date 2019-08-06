Fast Company is hiring a staff writer

Co.Design , Fast Company’s award-winning design news channel, is looking for a staff writer to cover the intersection of design, technology, and business.

Co.Design provides rigorous coverage of the businesses and individuals applying design to products, communities, workplaces, user experiences, data, mobility, and more. The world’s largest, most powerful companies use design to push their agendas, sometimes for the benefit of their customers but often to the detriment of users, other businesses, and society at large. Your job would be to tell these stories in a clear, evocative style.

You should have daily reporting experience at a newspaper or an online publication, preferably covering the technology industry, and you should be a critical thinker who’s as comfortable writing short news posts as you are crafting a 2,000-word feature. Experience writing about design is a plus.

This is a full-time, staff position with competitive pay and benefits, based either in our New York office in Lower Manhattan or remotely. This position will be represented by the Fast Company Union/WGA-East. Mansueto Ventures is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

To apply, send your résumé and a short note explaining why you’re a good fit for the position to Co.Design editors Suzanne LaBarre (slabarre at fastcompany dot com) and Kelsey Campbell-Dollaghan (kcampbell-dollaghan at fastcompany dot com).