You can skip that long Shake Shack line because the burger chain now delivers

Normally, people will skip the line at Shake Shack because waiting in line for a hamburger is silly when there are myriad options (and they have terrible veggie burgers), but now people can skip the line for an entirely new reason. The ever-growing fast food chain, ShackSauce purveyor, and preferred meal of airport denizens everywhere will deliver its ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries, concretes, and weird portobello mushroom burgers straight to your house.

Shake Shack announced today that it is teaming up with Grubhub to launch delivery in each of the cities where the burger chain has an outpost. If your city doesn’t have a Shake Shack yet, don’t worry—it undoubtedly will soon enough.

However, if the idea of eating a cold Shake Shack meal at home or the office gives you the willies, the chain isn’t all that concerned because it has technology on its side. That’s right: Shake Shack and Grubhub will be using the tools of the modern age to ensure that your cheese fries arrive hot, thanks to Grubhub’s “Just in Time” technology, which helps drivers time food pickups just right. The technology will also give Shake Shack “enhanced tools to analyze performance and ordering trends to be able to connect with guests in new and more personalized ways,” according to a press release. And who doesn’t want their fast food purveyor to have new, personalized ways to connect with them?

The partnership is being tested in four locations: Morningside Heights in Manhattan; the River North area of Chicago; Livingston, New Jersey; and Darien, Connecticut. Shake Shack says it will roll out nationwide in the coming months.