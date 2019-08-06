How much do designers charge for a logo? It may be less than you think

As a freelance graphic designer, deciding how much to charge a client to design their website or app can be a complicated task, especially because there are few established standards . But a new survey of more than 200 freelance graphic designers provides guidelines for how much website owners can expect to pay—and designers can expect to charge.

The survey, conducted by the remote design freelance job board Folyo as an update to designer and Sidebar founder Sacha Greif‘s first survey a few years ago, asked 209 experienced freelance graphic designers to name how much they would charge for different types of jobs, from just designing a logo to designing an entire web application. Then, the folks at Folyo used the data to distill down an estimate of what businesses looking to hire expert designers can expect to pay for various jobs.

For instance, Folyo’s survey determined that a fair price for a single logo, which is the simplest kind of graphic design on the web, is $1,200 (this price doesn’t include an overall visual identity or brand, which would cost much more). Folyo warns that you can find logo design services for cheaper, but the result likely won’t be very good. A fair price for the design of a home page is $1,900, though it could be less for a teaser website, and go up to $5,000 for a page full of features. A full but simple website, including a home page and a few page templates, would start around $4,000—but you should expect to pay (or charge) a lot more for a site that’s more complex.

These prices are just for design work: That means there’s no coding involved, and getting the design built will certainly cost a lot more. But for designers looking for guidelines on how to price their work, and businesses assessing what their design costs will be, the data-backed recommendations are a good starting place.

Do you think these are fair prices for design work? How do you decide what to charge for different types of jobs? Let us know at CoDTips@fastcompany.com.